Woman held on no bond after police seize 1 pound of meth
Woman held on no bond after police seize 1 pound of meth

  • Updated
hickman edit.jpg

A woman is being held under no bond after about a pound of methamphetamine and a large amount of US currency were seized from her home.

 Photos courtesy Burke County Sheriff's Office

VALDESE — A woman on probation is being held under no bond after a pound of methamphetamine was seized from her home Wednesday.

Johnnie Denise Hickman.JPG

Johnnie Denise Hickman, 42, of 3644 Tom Deal Ave. in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Hickman came after BCSO narcotics investigators along with probation and parole officers launched an investigation at her home Wednesday, the release said.

After seeing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia at the home, narcotics investigators applied for and received a search warrant that led to the seizure of about 1 pound of methamphetamine and a large quantity of U.S. currency, the release said.

Drugs.jpg

A large quantity of US currency and about a pound of methamphetamine were seized from a parolee's home, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Hickman, a felon, appeared to have been on probation for convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance from 2020, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

She was held under no bond at the Burke County Jail and had her first court appearance set for Friday morning, the BCSO release said.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety also assisted with the case.

