Woman hit, killed on Interstate 40 trying to save dog

A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.

Dana Baile, 29, of Morganton, was killed when she stepped out in front of a vehicle trying to get her dog on I-40 westbound just before 8 p.m., Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the State Highway Patrol said.

Wakefield said a trooper had been dispatched to the area between Exits 100 and 98 on I-40 westbound to check on a disabled vehicle.

The vehicle was about 25 feet off the road against the guardrail, and its lights were off, Wakefield said. The trooper didn’t see the vehicle on his first pass of the area, and when he was turning around to check the area again, callers started reporting a pedestrian had been hit in the same area.

The trooper turned on his lights and sirens and responded to the area again, this time finding two vehicles with their hazard lights on and a woman lying on the shoulder about a half-mile westbound from mile marker 99.

The trooper performed CPR on the woman, who was identified as Baile, but emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene, Wakefield said.

