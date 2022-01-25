Woman hit, killed on Interstate 40 trying to save dog

A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
Dana Baile, 29, of Morganton, was killed when she stepped out in front of a vehicle trying to get her dog on I-40 westbound just before 8 p.m., Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the State Highway Patrol said.
Wakefield said a trooper had been dispatched to the area between Exits 100 and 98 on I-40 westbound to check on a disabled vehicle.
The vehicle was about 25 feet off the road against the guardrail, and its lights were off, Wakefield said. The trooper didn’t see the vehicle on his first pass of the area, and when he was turning around to check the area again, callers started reporting a pedestrian had been hit in the same area.
The trooper turned on his lights and sirens and responded to the area again, this time finding two vehicles with their hazard lights on and a woman lying on the shoulder about a half-mile westbound from mile marker 99.
The trooper performed CPR on the woman, who was identified as Baile, but emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene, Wakefield said.
Investigating troopers learned that she and her boyfriend had pulled over on the side of the road. At some point, her dog ran out into traffic and she tried to follow it, but she stepped out in front of a vehicle in the process.
Baile’s dog did survive the crash, Wakefield said. The crash still is under investigation, but speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.
A GoFundMe page set up to help with Baile’s funeral costs said she moved to North Carolina from Arizona last year to live with her sister, Carrie.
“Dana loved the outdoors and spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews,” the fundraiser page said. “She lived life to the fullest and always wanted to get her hands dirty. She loved helping people. She also loved to think outside the box with her creativity.
“Dana was and will always be loved and truly missed, from her infectious smile to her chaos.”
The page has a fundraising goal of $5,000, of which $400 had been raised by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It said funds will go to cover funeral costs and helping Bale’s family travel from Arizona to North Carolina. Any other funds raised will be used to plant trees in Bale’s memory, the fundraiser page said.
Visit bit.ly/3AyAyJ1 to read more about the fundraiser and donate.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.