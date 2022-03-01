 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman hospitalized after East Union Street wreck
0 Comments
top story

Woman hospitalized after East Union Street wreck

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday.

Officer Dale with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said the crash appeared to have happened when a Honda Civic turning out of the parking lot of The Outreach Center on East Union Street pulled out in front of a Jeep shortly after noon Tuesday.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by Burke County EMS to UNC Health Blue Ridge to be treated, Dale said. The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were checked out by EMS at the scene, but both denied transport to the hospital. 

Dale said the driver of the Honda Civic was cited for an unsafe movement. 

A first responder with Oak Hill Fire and Rescue was on the scene, along with responders from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and MDPS. 

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable baby river hippo learn to swim

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert