Woman hospitalized after East Union Street wreck

A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday.

Officer Dale with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said the crash appeared to have happened when a Honda Civic turning out of the parking lot of The Outreach Center on East Union Street pulled out in front of a Jeep shortly after noon Tuesday.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by Burke County EMS to UNC Health Blue Ridge to be treated, Dale said. The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were checked out by EMS at the scene, but both denied transport to the hospital.

Dale said the driver of the Honda Civic was cited for an unsafe movement.

A first responder with Oak Hill Fire and Rescue was on the scene, along with responders from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and MDPS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

