Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in sister’s death

It was their fifth overdose that day, Buff said the detective told her. She said he attributed the overdoses to a deadly cocktail of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

Buff said the detective told her to be careful cleaning up some vomit and blood in the room. She said the detective told her the blood on the floor, underneath where Lane was laying, came from her bleeding from the nose when she overdosed.

She said there was no blood spatter in the room, and apart from the blood on the floor, there was no evidence that she could see that someone had been shot.

The next day, though, Buff said she couldn’t wrap her mind around the idea of Lane dying from an overdose. She thought her granddaughter had to have fallen and hit her head on the edge of the bed or dresser.

She told The News Herald that she called the detective and asked if he was sure there were no signs of trauma on Lane’s body. He told her he would call and verify with the medical examiner’s office, and when he called her back, she said he told her that the medical examiner’s office said they had cleaned Lane’s body head to toe and found no evidence of trauma.

But on Tuesday, Sept. 21, BCSO received preliminary autopsy results that found Lane had died from a gunshot wound, Whisenant said.