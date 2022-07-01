Woman nabbed in Caldwell County after taking man’s car at Morganton gas station

LENOIR — A woman was taken into custody Thursday after police said she stole a man’s car at the Gate gas station in Morganton.

Kelly Diane Creasy, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said officers were dispatched to the Gate gas station on North Green Street around 1:45 p.m. after a store employee reported that a customer’s van had been stolen from the gas pumps.

The victim told officers he had picked up a stranger, and when they stopped at the gas station and the driver went into the store, the stranger jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and sped off, Brown said.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle about an hour later, and MDPS officers picked the woman up and charged her with stealing the vehicle, Brown said.

Creasy didn’t appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Her bond was set at $5,000 secured. She was set to appear in court Friday.