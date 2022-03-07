Woman nabbed on 19 warrants, more charges pending after larceny call

A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
Lisa Sue Anderson, 39, of Candler, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor resist and delay a public officer, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges against Anderson came after officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday to Rural King for a shoplifting call, according to an arrest report from the department.
Store employees followed the suspects in the shoplifting case to the Interstate 40 bridge on Burkemont Avenue, and officers found a woman there with numerous tools from Rural King in and around her purse on the ground, the report said.
The woman told officers she stole the items because she needed money, and that she planned to sell them to buy a car, the arrest report said.
But when the woman was taken to the Burke County Jail, officers noticed inconsistencies in her statements and the information she was providing, according to the release.
An in-depth investigation revealed the woman had tried to use another person’s name to avoid legal trouble. That’s when officers ended up identifying the woman as Anderson, who had more than a dozen warrants and orders for arrest from Haywood, McDowell and Buncombe counties, the release said.
Those orders for arrest included charges of:
- Haywood County: Possessing a stolen vehicle
- Buncombe County: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia two counts of driving a motor vehicle without a registration, two counts of fictitious registration plate, four counts of driving during revocation, expired registration and no liability insurance
- McDowell County: Driving during revocation, expired registration and fictitious registration plate
Anderson now has charges pending against her for felony identity theft in multiple counties, the MDPS release said.
She’s previously been convicted of misdemeanor counts of larceny, shoplifting, use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance and driving while license revoked, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Her total bond was set at $87,000 secured, and she was set to appear in court in Burke County on Monday, the MDPS release said.