Woman nabbed on 19 warrants, more charges pending after larceny call

A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.

Lisa Sue Anderson, 39, of Candler, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor resist and delay a public officer, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges against Anderson came after officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday to Rural King for a shoplifting call, according to an arrest report from the department.

Store employees followed the suspects in the shoplifting case to the Interstate 40 bridge on Burkemont Avenue, and officers found a woman there with numerous tools from Rural King in and around her purse on the ground, the report said.

The woman told officers she stole the items because she needed money, and that she planned to sell them to buy a car, the arrest report said.

But when the woman was taken to the Burke County Jail, officers noticed inconsistencies in her statements and the information she was providing, according to the release.