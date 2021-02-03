Woman on probation faces drug charges

A woman on probation was charged with three drug counts late last month.

Tracy Yvette Robinson, 55, of 575 Bryan Road, Lot 3, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a Jan. 25 investigation by probation officers, says a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Probation officers went to Robinson’s home Jan. 25, where they conducted an investigation, requesting assistance from sheriff's narcotics detectives and a K-9 officer, the release said.

Investigators found multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, in Robinson’s home, along with drug paraphernalia, the release said.

She was on probation for a previous drug offense.

Her secured bond was set at $6,000, and a court date was set for Feb. 15, the release said.