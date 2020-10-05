 Skip to main content
Woman on probation faces drug charges
  • Updated
A woman who was on probation was charged with five drug counts Thursday.

Amanda Kaye Reed, 38, of 326 Walker Road, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, says a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Reed came after Sheriff's Office detectives and N.C. Probation and Parole officers conducted an investigation Thursday at her home on Walker Road, the release said.

Reed was on probation for a school attendance law violation from 2017, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

When investigators searched her home, they seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a Schedule I controlled substance, the release said.

Reed was issued a $30,000 secured bond and had her first court appearance Friday.

