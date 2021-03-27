Woman on probation faces drug charges

HILDEBRAN — A woman who was on active probation now is facing drug charges after a traffic stop earlier this month.

Tracey Diane Teague, 28, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a felony probation violation, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a deputy saw Teague driving on U.S. 70 in Hildebran, the release said. The deputy initiated a vehicle stop because they knew Teague did not have a valid license.

A search of her car turned up heroin and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Teague was on active probation and was wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time, the release said.

She has previous convictions of receiving a stolen vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Teague was issued a $26,000 secured bond with a court date set for April 8.