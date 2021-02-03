 Skip to main content
Woman on probation gets drug charges
  • Updated
A woman on probation was handed three drug charges late last month.

Tracy Yvette Robinson, 55, of 575 Bryan Road, Lot 3, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a Jan. 25 investigation by probation officers, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Probation officers went to Robinson’s home Jan. 25 where they conducted an investigation, requesting assistance from BCSO narcotics detectives and a K-9 officer, the release said.

Investigators found multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, in Robinson’s home, along with drug paraphernalia, the release said.

She was on probation for a previous drug offense.

Her bond was set at $6,000 secured with a court date set for Feb. 15, the release said.

