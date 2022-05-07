Woman on probation gets jail time, rehab and more probation

A woman who has been on probation since 2018 will spend even more time with the state’s probation and parole officers after pleading guilty to some charges Tuesday.

Holly Renee Saulman, 43, of Morganton, pleaded guilty to probation violations along with a felony charge of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, according to court records.

Saulman has been on probation since 2018 when she was convicted of common law robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, charges that stemmed from a 2017 incident where two people were robbed and she reportedly pointed a gun at a man’s head, according to a News Herald article on the incident.

“You better give me your phone,” Saulman was quoted in an arrest report cited in the article. “I got a good lawyer. Even if I shoot you, I would get away with it.”

In the almost four years Saulman has been on probation for those 2018 convictions, she has received six probation violations, including the ones she pleaded guilty to Tuesday, a court official told The News Herald.

For the most recent probation violations, Saulman will spend the next four months in jail, ordered Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert. She turned herself into jail staff Thursday afternoon, a courthouse source told the newspaper.

Once she’s out of jail, Saulman has been ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program for individuals with substance use disorder.

The judge specifically ordered Saulman to look to TROSA, a Durham-based program, for treatment, but if she’s not accepted there, she can seek treatment through another similar program.

TROSA is a multi-year residential program where residents receive treatment from licensed and certified professionals, according to the organization’s website. While they’re in the program, residents are assigned to one of the organization’s social programs, which include a moving service, lawn care service, construction and property maintenance, office administration, food service and admissions.

Her sentence does not end there. Saulman’s probation for her 2018 charge hasn’t been terminated, so when she’s released from jail, she’ll have to finish that probation and she’ll start another probation sentence.

The other sentence, which is for the charge of attempted obtaining property by false pretense, could see Saulman spend up to five years on supervised probation. It’ll run alongside the probation for the 2018 convictions.

The 2018 convictions weren’t Saulman’s first rodeo with the legal system. The News Herald has obtained more than 30 mugshots for the woman that date back as early as the year 2000, sources said.

Her criminal convictions don’t start until 2006, when she was convicted of felony obtaining property by worthless checks, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Other convictions on Saulman’s record include simple assault/affray, larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, speeding to elude arrest and two other counts of obtaining property by false checks, records on the NCDPS website showed.

She was arrested by Burke County sheriff’s deputies April 26 after a traffic stop. The deputy charged Saulman with felony possession of methamphetamine after she reportedly had a small bag with what looked to be the substance in it, and she was charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charges, along with four other charges for driving while license revoked, still are pending in Burke County, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. Saulman still has pending charges in Catawba County for felony uttering a forged instrument and felony obtaining property by false pretense, the state’s judicial branch website showed. She’s due back in Burke County court Monday for a driving while license revoked charge, and she has a court date in Catawba County set for June 29.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

