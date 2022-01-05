Woman’s 80-year-old parents targeted by swatting call

Rosa Oxendine was in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Tuesday when she got a call that deputies had surrounded the home of her 82-year-old mother and 87-year-old stepfather.
Her confusion turned to fear and, eventually, anger when she found out the reason for the law enforcement activity.
In a chilling 911 call, a person claimed to have shot their parents with an AK-47 at 4850 David Bryant Ave., Morganton.
“I just shot my mom and dad with an AK-47,” the person said.
It was a quick call, with the caller disconnecting after barely a minute on the phone.
“I don’t know if I can do this anymore,” the person said. “I killed my parents, I don’t know if I can live with myself.”
Expecting a chaotic and bloody scene, Burke County sheriff's deputies surrounded the home and started trying to get a hold of the occupants through relatives and found out the call was nothing more than a hoax, Sheriff Steve Whisenant said.
“All of those people had know idea what’s going on,” he said. “They look out, and there’s police everywhere. You have to tactically approach a house in a situation like that, you don’t just walk up to somebody that’s got an assault rifle, but they’re confused.”
The false report left Oxendine and her family furious.
“It makes me mad as hell,” she said. “Why would anybody do that at all?”
It was startling, to say the least, for Oxendine’s mother and stepfather.
“I don’t like it whatsoever,” Oxendine said. “They’re elderly, and with the policemen and EMS and everybody flying in on them, either one of (them) could have had a heart attack.”
Not only did it put Oxendine’s parents at risk, but it put the rest of the community at risk by wasting valuable resources, Whisenant said.
“There’s other legitimate calls going on that may not get the attention that they would otherwise get,” Whisenant said. “You may have infants that need EMS, you may have people being assaulted. There’s all kinds of things that people that do this don’t take into account. They jeopardize many people’s safety. Their own safety, as well as many other people’s safety.”
Whisenant said hoax calls like the one made Tuesday are a tactic called swatting, where a person calls 911 and deceives dispatchers into sending police and other emergency responders to another person’s address by falsely reporting a serious emergency like a bomb threat, hostage situation or, in this case, a double murder.
It left Oxendine’s family shaken.
“My mother is still upset and afraid,” Oxendine said. “They really didn’t know whether to stay in the home or come stay with us. Anything like that.”
Deputies are working to find out who made the call by using all of the electronic data they have, but Whisenant said he hopes someone will report what they know.
“We would like to make an example out of them,” Whisenant said.
Oxendine also had a suggestion for the person responsible for the call.
“Step up, admit that you’re doing it and get a life,” Oxendine said. “You’re going around stirring up torment, just torment on people, and it’s ridiculous. Get a job, go to work, not going around playing games in the neighborhood because there’s a law enforcement, the EMS and all the people that’s here to take care of us and keep as safe, and you’re playing these games? I mean, stop it.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff's office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
