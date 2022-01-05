Woman’s 80-year-old parents targeted by swatting call

It left Oxendine’s family shaken.

“My mother is still upset and afraid,” Oxendine said. “They really didn’t know whether to stay in the home or come stay with us. Anything like that.”

Deputies are working to find out who made the call by using all of the electronic data they have, but Whisenant said he hopes someone will report what they know.

“We would like to make an example out of them,” Whisenant said.

Oxendine also had a suggestion for the person responsible for the call.

“Step up, admit that you’re doing it and get a life,” Oxendine said. “You’re going around stirring up torment, just torment on people, and it’s ridiculous. Get a job, go to work, not going around playing games in the neighborhood because there’s a law enforcement, the EMS and all the people that’s here to take care of us and keep as safe, and you’re playing these games? I mean, stop it.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff's office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer

