Woman sexually assaulted in Alexander County home

HIDDENITE — An Alexander County woman was asleep early Sunday morning at a residence in the Hiddenite community when she woke up to a man hitting her in the face and strangling her.
The home is located near Millersville Road and Liberty Church Road.
The 69-year-old victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the intruder before the man left the residence on foot, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office K-9 unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation along with Alexander County EMS who transported the victim to a local hospital.
The Alexander County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the invasion and sexual assault, according to the release.
Information can be reported anonymously by telephone to the Alexander County Crime Stoppers tip line at 828-632-8555 or to the Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911.
Sheriff Bowman is reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to secure homes and property, the release stated.
