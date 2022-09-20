Woman stable after trooper-involved shooting

HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning in eastern Burke County.

Troopers first were dispatched to multiple hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties on Interstate 40 around 6:45 a.m., followed by a related armed kidnapping near the 114 mile marker, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Sources told reporters a good Samaritan had stopped to help the woman, who initially was driving a red car, when she kidnapped the man at gunpoint and forced him to drive his pickup truck eastbound on I-40.

Sgt. A.K. Johnson was in the area and found the pickup truck pulled off on the side of the interstate near Exit 118, the press release said.

Johnson encountered the suspect, a woman, in the bed of the truck. She fired a gun at Johnson, who returned fire, hitting her, according to the press release.

Authorities secured the scene and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived on scene to transport the woman. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, the release said.

Johnson was not injured.

Kathy Phibbs, of Morganton, had gotten on the interstate at Exit 98 around 6:40 a.m. when she encountered the woman in a red convertible.

She said she had merged into the left lane to pass some slow-moving tractor-trailers when she saw headlights in her rear-view mirror.

“The next thing I know is there was a car that came up on me really quick and I saw the headlights,” Phibbs said. “I thought, ‘man, this person’s awful close.’”

The car then hit her from behind and took off.

Jason Moore had a similar experience during his morning commute. He told The News Herald’s news partner WSOCTV it started off as a regular day for him.

“I seen headlights come up on me really quick,” Moore told WSOCTV.

He said the car hit him from behind, then took off around him in the grass.

Johnson, a 19-year veteran of the patrol, has been placed on administrative duty following agency protocol for any member-involved shooting, the SHP release said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the member-involved shooting, and the Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of the suspect’s actions.

Charges are anticipated, but have not been listed yet.

The incident shut down I-40 at Exit 118 for nearly six hours as the crime scene was being investigated.

Icard Township Fire and Rescue, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT all responded to the scene along with NCSHP and the SBI.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.