Woman sues school system for alleged sexual assaults in 1970s

Editor's note: The News Herald did not name the victim in this story because it is the newspaper's policy to withhold victim information in cases of sexual assault. The News Herald also did not name the employees listed in the lawsuit because both of them died before the lawsuit was filed.

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Burke County Public Schools for sexual assaults she says were committed by two school employees in the 1970s.

She claims the assaults were committed at two separate schools in the 1971-72 school year and in the 1974-75 school year, according to a complaint filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Attorneys for Burke County Public Schools have not filed a response to the claims in the lawsuit yet. A court order in the file gives them until April 25 to do so.

The complaint says a principal at an elementary school treated the complainant as his “pet” student when she was 8 years old in 1971 and called the complainant into his office.

While she was in his office, the complainant said the principal fondled her genitals and chest, and forced her to fondle his groin, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says the principal continued to sexually assault the victim throughout the 1971-72 school year.

The complaint goes on to say a shop teacher at a junior high school sexually assaulted the complainant when she was 11 years old in 1974.

According to the lawsuit, the shop teacher asked the complainant to stay after class and fondled her chest and groin. The lawsuit says the teacher continued to sexually assault the complainant throughout the 1974-75 school year.

The News Herald made a records request to the school system, who confirmed the principal’s employment, position and retirement date, but the school system said it had no record of the named shop teacher working for the school system.

Both of the employees named in the lawsuit have died, according to the lawsuit. Records supplied by the school system confirmed the principal named in the lawsuit died long ago.

In the lawsuit, the complainant seeks relief for assault and battery, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, constructive fraud and violation of a section of the state constitution.

The lawsuit accuses the board of education of failing to properly train and supervise the employees named.

It also says the board failed to intervene when “clear and convincing evidence of the inappropriate relationship between” the employees and students existed.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff suffered severe physical, mental and emotional injuries that caused her to incur medical expenses, and the board failed to provide the plaintiff a “sound basic education” as required by the state constitution.

The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for all of the claims for relief, it says. In the final claim for relief, it asks the jury to award in excess of $25,000 in damages.

The News Herald was unable to find records of any previous convictions or charges in North Carolina against either of the men accused of sexual assault in the story.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

