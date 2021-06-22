Woman thankful for deputies’ help after bear of a crash

A woman is thanking two deputies for their help getting her to an appointment after she had a nearly unbearable encounter earlier this month.
Mamie Carson’s son was driving her to an appointment at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton on June 4 when a black bear ran in front of them on Interstate 40, causing them to hit it.
“We tried to avoid it, but there was a car coming up and we couldn’t get over,” Carson said.
The bear fled the scene after the crash, seemingly OK. The car was not.
But Carson hit a stroke of luck when she saw a Burke County Sheriff’s Office car approaching them on the interstate.
“I told them I had a procedure I had to get done at 11 o’clock and it was like 10:35 or 10:40, and I asked them could they please take me there,” Carson said. “They had to get permission from somebody and they put me in the backseat and took me on.
“It was so uncomfortable, I don’t advise that.”
She said she made it to the appointment with a few minutes to spare before her appointment was scheduled.
“I’m grateful and thankful for those two officers,” Carson said. “When I got out of the car, they let me out … they said, ‘if we can help you again, just let us know.’ I said ‘no offense, but I never want to ride in the backseat of a sheriff’s car again.’ But I thank them … I just thank the Burke County Sheriff’s Department for helping me. They didn’t have to, but they did, and I thank them for that.”
It was Deputy Phil Townsend and Reserve Deputy Clint Lail who helped Carson that day.
Townsend said he was just doing his job.
“I took an oath to protect and serve, and I want the public to have a positive look on law enforcement,” Townsend said. “Not all contact with law enforcement is negative.”
Positive interactions like this are important, Lail said.
“This type of engagement is very important because the public always needs to know that law enforcement officers are here in service to the citizens we protect, even on their worst days or their best days, no matter what type of incident occurs,” Lail said. “We swore an oath because we love to help those in need.”
Townsend said he got into law enforcement after becoming a detention officer for the sheriff’s office.
“I like being able to work in an area I grew up in,” Townsend said.
Lail also serves as an officer with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
“My favorite part about being a law enforcement officer is when I get to affect people’s lives in a positive way, whether it’s by assisting someone on a medical call, helping someone by changing a tire, mentoring and giving advice to adults or children, or even just by getting the opportunity to speak with people about God whenever they need it most,” Lail said. “I love getting the chance to protect others and I know that it’s truly a calling to be a law enforcement officer. I do this job for God and for the community.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.