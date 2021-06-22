Woman thankful for deputies’ help after bear of a crash

A woman is thanking two deputies for their help getting her to an appointment after she had a nearly unbearable encounter earlier this month.

Mamie Carson’s son was driving her to an appointment at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton on June 4 when a black bear ran in front of them on Interstate 40, causing them to hit it.

“We tried to avoid it, but there was a car coming up and we couldn’t get over,” Carson said.

The bear fled the scene after the crash, seemingly OK. The car was not.

But Carson hit a stroke of luck when she saw a Burke County Sheriff’s Office car approaching them on the interstate.

“I told them I had a procedure I had to get done at 11 o’clock and it was like 10:35 or 10:40, and I asked them could they please take me there,” Carson said. “They had to get permission from somebody and they put me in the backseat and took me on.

“It was so uncomfortable, I don’t advise that.”

She said she made it to the appointment with a few minutes to spare before her appointment was scheduled.

