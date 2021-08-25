Woman to sell house after sheriff takes nuisance action

A woman will be selling her home, one that has been a frequent stop for law enforcement officers in Burke County, after public nuisance action taken Friday.
Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin signed an order against Teresa Cannon, the owner of the property located at 3421 U.S. 64 in Burke County, requiring that she sell the property as soon as possible. The order came as a result of a collaborative effort from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team.
The order said Cannon and another person can stay at the home until the house is sold, but it must be sold as soon as a bid within 10% of the asking price comes in. She can’t have anyone come over to the home, and the sheriff’s office is allowed to enter the home at any time to find someone violating the terms of the order.
“Criminal activity has been occurring at this property for years and has caused the citizens of the community to suffer unnecessarily,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant in a Tuesday press release. “Through our County and State law enforcement agencies working together and with the cooperation of the property owner, we were able to solve this problem and make the community safer.”
Whisenant told reporters at the home Wednesday morning that his office had been called to the home more than 50 times in the last three years, including when they served a search warrant at the home July 31, according to a previous News Herald report.
During that investigation, detectives took six people into custody for drug charges. That included Cannon, who was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the article and court records showed.
Law enforcement has gotten calls to the address ranging from drug activity to fights and other assaults, court records showed.
“One of the things that we’re concerned about is the community,” Whisenant said. “Everybody wants to be able to be in their home and be safe and secure and quiet.”
The property will be sold by a licensed real estate broker, as required by the order, and BCSO and the state will be able to recuperate some of the costs spent on the order, including taxes due on the property, filing fees for the investigation and attorney’s fees. Remaining proceeds will be given to Cannon, the order said.
“The nuisance abatement laws provide a solution to properties that create a disproportionate demand on law enforcement resources and negatively impact the quality of life for citizens living nearby,” said Meredith Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the NCALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are pleased to have been able to work with the Sheriff’s Office to bring a permanent solution to this problem.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.