Woman to sell house after sheriff takes nuisance action

A woman will be selling her home, one that has been a frequent stop for law enforcement officers in Burke County, after public nuisance action taken Friday.

Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin signed an order against Teresa Cannon, the owner of the property located at 3421 U.S. 64 in Burke County, requiring that she sell the property as soon as possible. The order came as a result of a collaborative effort from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team.

The order said Cannon and another person can stay at the home until the house is sold, but it must be sold as soon as a bid within 10% of the asking price comes in. She can’t have anyone come over to the home, and the sheriff’s office is allowed to enter the home at any time to find someone violating the terms of the order.

“Criminal activity has been occurring at this property for years and has caused the citizens of the community to suffer unnecessarily,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant in a Tuesday press release. “Through our County and State law enforcement agencies working together and with the cooperation of the property owner, we were able to solve this problem and make the community safer.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}