Woman uses more than 100k beads to make art for highway patrol

It was Trooper C.R. Hallyburton who suggested the display’s new home at the Troop F headquarters in Newton.

Troop F Commander Capt. R.S. Byers met with Lafferty on Tuesday at the Connelly Springs Town Hall where he picked up the artwork.

“This means the world,” Byers said. “We’ve had a lot of trying times in law enforcement recently. We all have, whether it’s the COVID or everything else going on. When you have a member of the public take her time and efforts to do this, it really means the world to us. We are grateful.”

The diamond embroidery project is something Lafferty said she enjoys doing, and finds calming. It’s an art style she learned about from her brother, a long haul truck driver who saw another truck driver at a garage working on a project.

“I’ve done others … but this is the largest one I’ve done,” Lafferty said.

It’s the fourth or fifth diamond embroidery project Lafferty has done. Doing this project for law enforcement officers was a “labor of love” for Lafferty.

“I think they all need to be recognized for what they do for us,” Lafferty said. “I just have a lot on my heart for law enforcement.”