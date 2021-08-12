Authorities are looking for a woman wanted on four felony charges from three different counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 112 William Parks Lane, Morganton, is wanted on a felony probation violation, along with a Burke County charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, a Catawba County charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and a Caldwell County charge of possession of heroin, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian, who goes by "Taz," is known to frequent the Oak Hill and Chesterfield areas, and the areas around Henderson Mill Road and N.C. 18 South, the release said. She has been seen driving a silver 2018-2020 model Toyota Camry.

Christian is described as a 5-foot, 1-inch black woman who weighs about 160 pounds. She has tattoo on her right forearm that says "Real eyes realize real lies," a tattoo on her left hand that says "MKS," a tattoo on her left wrist that says "time heals," a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says "Sabrina," a tattoo of words on her right forearm and a tattoo on her right hand that says "ACR," said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Buke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and anyone with information that leads to an arrest may receive a cash reward. Do not try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.