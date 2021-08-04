Woman with multiple previous charges jailed again

VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.

Johnnie Denise Hickman, 43, of 3644 Tom Deal Ave. in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Hickman, who is on probation for a March 2, 2020, conviction of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, was charged when BCSO detectives and probation and parole officers searched her home Friday.

Detectives seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from her home, and Hickman was issued a $5,000 secured bond for the new charges. She was set to appear in court Monday, according to the release.

Hickman’s home on Tom Deal Avenue had been searched on July 22, a little more than a week before the incident, and two stolen motorcycles were seized from the property, the release said. The stolen motorcycles still are under investigation, and charges still are pending from that incident.