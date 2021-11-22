Woman with previous meth trafficking conviction faces new distribution charges

A woman with a previous trafficking conviction received new drug charges earlier this month.

Sherri Yvonne King, 52, of 715 Carbon City Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and deliver along with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Additional state and federal charges may be pending, the release said.

The charges against King came after MDPS officers along with Burke County narcotics officers and the U.S. Marshalls Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force served a search warrant at her home Nov. 12 after months of investigation, the release said.

Investigators seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

King has a previous conviction of attempted trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

She was issued a $25,000 secured bond, the release said. Her next court appearance is set for Dec. 6, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Burke County EMS also assisted with the case.