Women appear in court on child abuse case

Two women accused of felony child abuse made their first court appearances Monday.

Natalie Anne Childress, 25, of 6583 Gold Creek Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony negligent child abuse — serious bodily injury Friday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Renee Sanders, 26, of the same address, was charged with aid or abet negligent child abuse — serious bodily injury, the release said.

Both requested court-appointed attorneys, with Steve Cheuvront appointed to represent Childress and Wayne Clontz appointed to represent Sanders.

The charges came after someone anonymously tipped off child protective services that children in Childress’ care had been hit with a pair of metal knuckles, information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

When CPS investigators went to the home, Sanders, the mother of the two children involved, said they weren’t at the home, the release said. CPS asked BCSO deputies to come out to the scene, and the deputies found the children hiding at the home.

Deputies had EMS respond to the scene to transport the kids to a local hospital because of their injuries. They later were transported to a children’s hospital abuse and trauma center, information from the sheriff’s office said.

CPS investigators and detectives with BCSO’s criminal investigations division conducted interviews and pressed charges on the pair as a result.

Sanders didn’t make any comments about the charges against her when she appeared in court Monday. Childress said something that was incoherent, and District Court Judge Richard Holloway told her to ask her attorney about it.

Both defendants still are being held at the Burke County Jail under $250,000 secured bonds. Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the case will be discussed with the district attorney’s office to determine whether any other charges are appropriate.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

