Wreck at Kirksey and Lenoir Road sends 1 to hospital

At least one person had to be taken to a local hospital after a crash at the intersection of Kirksey Drive and Lenoir Road.

A Ford Escort was looking to turn left onto Kirksey Drive from Lenoir Road when it pulled out in front of another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to T-bone the Ford around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Officer M. Gates with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ambulance to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, Gates said. Another passenger in the car was expected to go to the hospital to get checked out.

The other vehicle was drivable and the driver was checked out as a precaution, Gates said.

Charges still are pending in the crash.

This is at least the second wreck at this intersection in a little more than a week.

A wreck on April 7 left a 27-year-old man dead when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle, according to a previous News Herald article.

Theron Jason Poteet, of Morganton, had the right-of-way to cross Lenoir Road from Kirksey Drive when the car tried to turn left onto Lenoir Road from Sanford Drive and hit his motorcycle, the article said.

That day saw two other wrecks, including one where a man was charged with driving while impaired.

MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald the day after the fatal crash that officers would be focusing on speed enforcement in the coming months, something that was obvious from citations listed on the Burke County Police to Citizen website.

On Saturday alone, public safety officers issued 13 citations for speeding, the Police to Citizen website showed.

Lander had asked drivers after the fatal crash to slow down and pay better attention on the roads.

“People need to be careful and attentive out on the roads because vehicles are, in a sense, weapons and they can kill people from what we have seen over the past week,” he said after the fatal crash. “Please slow down and drive safe.”

The Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMS responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon along with MDPS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

