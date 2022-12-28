Year in review: 4 Burke law enforcement figures retire in 2022

This year, Burke County lost more than 140 years’ worth of experience in law enforcement and the judicial system when three longtime officers and a judge retired.

The News Herald is taking a look back at those careers today for the first installment in a series recalling those who have retired from positions of power this year. The next installment will be published Thursday.

Tony Lowdermilk tucked away his badge in March after a 27-year career in law enforcement with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The Morganton native joined the department in 1994, climbing through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant of field operations, captain of field operations, major of field operations and major of support services before he was promoted to chief in early 2020, according to a January news release announcing his retirement. After retirement, he took a job working in the private sector.

In his farewell message, Lowdermilk encouraged anyone aiming for a career in law enforcement.

“The best advice I could give anyone getting into law enforcement is to stay true to yourself and maintain your integrity,” Lowdermilk said in the January release. “If you hold on to your values, regardless of who you are, it will follow you for your entire career. I have been in public safety for my entire career, so I’m looking forward to finding out what my next career feels like, and plan to approach it with that same mentality.”

Craig Treadway didn’t originally think his life would lead him to a career in law enforcement, but that didn’t stop him from a 30-year career in it.

Treadway started his career working with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Broughton Police Department, before taking on the job as Drexel’s chief of police in 2013, according to a previous News Herald story. He still works as a reserve officer for the department.

Treadway said it was the people, from town employees to the residents he served, he would miss the most.

“We don’t think of ourselves as a police department as much as we do just neighbors,” Treadway told The News Herald in April. “I put that on the back of our police cars, ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’ That’s what you have to be in a small town. It’s not just about police work.”

While Burford A. Cherry may be a Catawba County resident, he served those in Burke County going through the district court system for 22 years.

Cherry, who had been chief district court judge since 2014, brought down the gavel on his career in July. It marked the end to more than 40 years in law, from Cherry’s early days as a lawyer to his final days on the bench.

He said his career was highlighted by seeing families reunited in family court, and helping people overcome their addictions in drug court.

“Find out something that you like to do,” Cherry told The News Herald when he retired. “And if you like to fix an air conditioner, go to community college and learn how to fix air conditioners … If you don’t have a passion for (your career), you need to go do something else.”

Steve Whisenant’s renowned career in law enforcement has spanned decades.

He worked his way up the ladder at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office from deputy to major, before making the switch to the feds, where he worked as a federal probation officer. His career came to a head when he was appointed as the sheriff of Burke County shortly after retiring from his career with the feds. He had announced earlier that he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2022.

Whisenant stepped down from the role of sheriff, one he held for 11 years, a month early in November after his wife, Renee, had health issues. Renee’s health rebounded, and Whisenant said the couple planned to spend time appreciating the little things. Whisenant still will serve as a reserve deputy as needed.

“Renee and I say, ‘thank you,’” Whisenant said at his retirement party. “We encourage you and your families to pause, reassess and allow the many simple pleasures … let them add meaning and blessings to your lives.”