A Morganton man has been charged with two child sex offenses from the 1990s after investigators said they spent 17 months tracking down leads in three different states.

Rodney Shawn Lane, 50, of Morganton, was charged Monday afternoon with two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child, according to a copy of a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety said in a news release it first received a report in February 2022 that Lane sexually abused a male juvenile.

Since then, MDPS investigators have conducted more than a dozen interviews and traveled to three different states, and also located a second victim who said they were sexually abused by Lane, the release said.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2001, and both victims said they were sexually assaulted multiple times during that period, the release said. Lane would've been around 25 at the time.

A first-degree sex offense is a Class B1 felony in North Carolina. Lane would face at least 25 years in prison if convicted, according to North Carolina General Statute.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services lists Lane as a community accessibility specialist at the Morganton Regional Center for the division of services for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The News Herald filed a public information request Tuesday morning with NCDHHS for Lane's employment records, and a subsequent request with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Information gathered from those requests will be published as soon as it becomes available.

Lane is due in court Thursday. He’s being held at the Burke County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

MDPS is asking anyone with information to call 828-437-1211 and ask to speak to someone in the criminal investigation division.