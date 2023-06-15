Two people were charged after investigators recovered a stolen $70,000 camper and travel trailer from a home in Morganton.

April Michelle Richardson, 52, and Robert Paul Hubbard, 57, both were charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson also was charged with two counts of felony possession of stolen property, the release said.

The charges came after deputies were called to Amber Lane for a larceny June 2, the release said. Amber Lane is off Denton’s Chapel Road in Morganton.

Their investigation led them to another home on Amber Lane. They found multiple stolen items from several different larceny reports, including a stolen camper/travel trailer that was valued at $70,000, according to the release.

Detectives returned to the home June 5 where they found a second stolen camper/travel trailer on the property that was valued at $25,000, the release said. In addition to the camper/travel trailer, detectives also recovered other stolen items like furniture and lawn equipment.

Richardson was arrested then without incident, the release said. Further investigation led to charges against Hubbard on June 7, the release said.

Richardson has previous convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretense and credit card theft, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Hubbard has previous convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while impaired, NCDPS records showed.

Richardson’s bond was set at $40,000 secured, and Hubbard’s bond was set at $10,000 secured, the release said. Richardson is due back in court June 29, while Hubbard is due in court June 30.