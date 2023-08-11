Three people who have been charged with various crimes across the Carolinas have connections to multiple violent crimes, including a July home invasion in Morganton.

Authorities this week arrested Carlton Javius Fuller, 23, of of 106 S. Anderson St. in Morganton, on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, according to arrest warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after a family was tied up with duct tape and held at gunpoint during a July 8 home invasion on Tate Street, according to the warrants for Fuller’s arrest. Authorities said at the time one of the victims had been pistol-whipped, and two children had been tied up and put in a closet.

Charging documents accused Fuller of stealing cash, a PlayStation 5, Xbox One S, two Nintendo Switches, an Xbox Elite controller and a wedding ring during the home invasion.

Authorities took Fuller into custody Monday afternoon at an apartment on South Anderson Street in Morganton.

Investigators with the Morganton Department of Public Safety had been conducting surveillance on the home for days waiting on an opportunity to bring him into custody with minimal threat to the public or officers.

During Monday afternoon’s storms, Fuller walked out on his balcony and apparently locked himself out of his home. Officers approached the home and asked him to surrender. Instead, Fuller jumped from the balcony and ran before trying to wrestle an officer’s handgun away from him, said MDPS Lt. Nick Edwards.

Fuller was taken into custody and the officer did not require medical treatment, Edwards said. Fuller initially was transported to the hospital to be checked out before he was booked in jail.

Edwards said officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and located two guns that were stolen from pawn shops in Hickory, as well as evidence from the Tate Street home invasion.

This isn’t the only crime Fuller is accused of committing.

In April, Fuller and 18-year-old Joshua Adam King Jr., of 6955 Knuckolls St. in Morganton, are accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling in Hickory.

Court documents indicate Fuller and King both have been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, five counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

An incident report from the Hickory Police Department said on April 2 around 12:20 a.m., five people were victims of a shooting into an occupied dwelling at 623 1st St. S.E., Hickory.

Officers recovered 30 shell casings from the scene, according to the HPD incident report.

The pair was charged again in July after multiple guns were stolen from a South Carolina business.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina said in a Wednesday post on Facebook that Fuller and King were charged in connection with a July 14 break-in at Freedom First Outfitters in East Camden, S.C.

Ten guns were stolen from the store, KCSO said.

They’ve both been charged with violent burglary in the second, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal conspiracy, KCSO said in the Facebook post.

King also was a suspect after a firearm was stolen out of a man’s car at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street, Morganton, in February, according to court documents.

A search warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse showed officers were called to the store Feb. 21 after a Glock 19X was stolen out of a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle told investigators a Glock 19X was stolen from inside his locked dash.

Surveillance video showed two men arrive at the scene, go inside the store then come outside and break into the vehicle before stealing the gun, the search warrant said.

While officers were on scene investigating the crime, a store employee found a wallet left behind in the men’s bathroom. The wallet had King’s driver’s license and birth certificate inside it, and further review of the surveillance footage confirmed King as one of the suspects in the incident, the search warrant said.

King was taken into custody by MDPS on July 26. He was found in possession of a stolen Glock handgun at the time of his arrest, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

Just a couple days before the Kershaw County crime, officials believe King and another man played a role in a shooting into an occupied dwelling in Rutherford County.

Capt. Chris Lovelace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said King and 22-year-old Zachariah Da’vine Hines, of 552 White Oaks Drive in Morganton, have been charged in connection with a shooting into a home on Chase High Road around 5:30 a.m. Another person also was charged in connection with the shooting.

There were two adults and three children in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

In Forest City, authorities have connected that shooting with a July 13 homicide investigation where investigators believe a man walked up to a home on Harmon Street and shots were fired, according to a release from the Forest City Police Department.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene on foot, but may have left the neighborhood in a gray Ford Fusion, the release from FCPD said.

Brandon Gerard Holland, of the home, was hit multiple times by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Haley Elizabeth Davis, of Forest City, also was shot multiple times, but she was expected to recover, the release said.

No charges had been announced in the shooting Friday morning, but authorities previously announced the homicide had been linked to the Chase High Road shooting by physical evidence found at both scenes, according to another FCPD press release.

Forest City investigators told The News Herald they still are running down leads on the murder investigation.

FCPD Detective Dylan Radford said officers have taken out charges against Hines for three counts of trafficking fentanyl, nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm and a count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.

Fuller, King and Hines all are in custody at the Burke County Jail. Fuller is being held under a $1.065 million secured bond, while King is being held under $200,000 secured bond. Hines was transferred to the custody of Rutherford County on Aug. 9, according Burke County Jail officials.