A group of Morganton residents now are equipped with a better understanding of the Morganton Department of Public Safety after completing its Citizens Public Safety Academy.

Courses taught during the program covered firefighting skills, narcotics, firearms, search techniques, criminal investigations and everything in between.

Nina Harding was one of several participants who originally planned to participate in the 2020 academy, but came this year instead after the 2020 class was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“I think the average person probably has the impression that officers and firefighters take a course for a few months, finish, and then they ride along all day in a patrol car or put out fires, go back to the station and wait for the next fire,” Harding said. “This has shown me that that is not what happens and there’s so much more behind the scenes that no one even thinks about.”

Buzz Campbell, who works for Burke United Christian Ministries, said he thought he knew a good amount about policing and fire already from popular television shows and other entertainment productions, but he quickly found out those shows didn’t hold a candle to the true, day-to-day lives of local emergency responders.

“I’m truly thankful for the insights into the reality you face daily in the service of our community,” Campbell said. “Each class offered a new, fresh perspective on the complexities of the services provided. Every representative of the department of public safety clearly believes in and lives by everything set forth in the mission, values and vision of the department.”

He said the program was filled with once in a lifetime moments, and found all of his questions answered graciously.

“This program offered a level of transparency like no other organization,” Campbell said.

But nothing beat the hands-on experiences.

“The time spent at the fire training center, the range, my ride alongs with Officer Gragg and Officer McCall made this unforgettable for me,” Campbell said. “I believe the Citizens Police Academy will help build trust and understanding within the community, and I would wholeheartedly encourage every resident of Morganton to participate in the academy and to take an active role in helping to maintain public safety.”

At the graduation ceremony Thursday, June 8, Chief Jason Whisnant quoted Sir Robert Peel in saying, “the public are the police and the police are the public.”

“We wanted to give you an opportunity, as we open our doors, to come in as we peel the curtains back, to see what it actually is that we do,” Whisnant said. “There’s billions and billions of dollars made from cops and reality shows and TV shows like that that show what law enforcement do on a regular basis, but do you actually ever get to meet those law enforcement officers that are there providing those services when you watch the shows?”

He said the citizen’s academy aims to give that behind the scenes look at MDPS operations while building important relationships between community members and officers.

Alvaro Jerez was one of at least three participants who hopes to become a law enforcement officer soon.

“When you really look at it, you see the effort the city and the department’s making to reach out to this community,” Jerez said. “They’re showing commitment to making things better, because in other places, you see the community, they just lack a trust in one another. But this city has been responsible with keeping up with communities and concerns … every day it’s an opportunity to build a better relationship and find new ways to do that.”

