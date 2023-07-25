Law enforcement are searching for a man after he was mistakenly released from jail Monday.

Dennis James Danner, 42, was accidentally released from the Burke County Jail on Monday, said Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

Hinceman said Danner went by the same name as another inmate who was supposed to be released Monday after making a court appearance. When jailers went to release the other inmate, they accidentally released Danner instead.

Jailers realized the mistake Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. during the inmate count, Hinceman said.

Danner was in jail on two counts of probation violation and three counts of communicating threats, Hinceman said. His bond was $2,500 secured.

Danner had been on probation for misdemeanor larceny and driving while impaired, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

He also has previous convictions of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, cheats or services, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and affray, according to records from NCDAC.

Anyone with information on Danner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.