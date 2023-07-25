Law enforcement still are searching for a man after he was mistakenly released from jail Monday.

Dennis James Danner, 42, was accidentally released from the Burke County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Monday, said Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

Hinceman said Danner went by the same name as another inmate who was supposed to be released Monday after making a court appearance. When jailers went to release the other inmate, they accidentally released Danner instead.

Jailers realized the mistake Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. during the inmate count, Hinceman said.

Danner was in jail on two counts of probation violation and three counts of communicating threats, Hinceman said. His bond was $2,500 secured.

The warrants issued for Danner's arrest for communicating threats said he threatened to burn down three people's houses, threatened to beat one person and threatened to shoot another.

Danner had been on probation for misdemeanor larceny and driving while impaired, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

His mother, Patricia Hollifield, said she woke up Tuesday morning to two police officers knocking on her door wanting to know if she had seen Danner. She said she hasn't.

"I'm worried to death about him," Hollifield said. "I don't know where he's at or what's going on or nothing, you know?"

She's worried about what could happen to him. She said she's gotten multiple calls from friends saying law enforcement had been to their house looking for Danner.

"It's like he's killed somebody or something," Hollifield said. "He's done nothing. He's done nothing. They's the one that let him out and told him to go with no paperwork or nothing, so that's on them."

She said she's been looking for him too, but had no luck. She said it was Danner's cousin who should've been released from jail Monday.

Danner also has previous convictions of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, cheats or services, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and affray, according to records from NCDAC.

Anyone with information on Danner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.