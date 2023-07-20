A county-wide warrant roundup led to the arrest of 14 people Tuesday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from North Carolina Probation and Parole spent Thursday rounding up 14 wanted individuals on charges ranging from a felony sex offense to misdemeanor larceny, according to information from BCSO.

Those arrested in the roundup were:

Bradley Lynn Mauney, 33, of Morganton, who was charged with felony second-degree sex offense and felony parole violation. His bond was set at $250,000 secured for the sex offense, but he was held under no bond for the parole violation.

Nathaniel Matthew Cox, 45, of Lenoir, who was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Keith Sharod Moore, 34, of Morganton, who was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $5,000 secured.

Christopher Alan Smith, 48, of Morganton, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.

William Andrew Dykes III, 31, of Morganton, who was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. His bond was set at $6,000 secured.

Jeffery Michael Medley, 49, of Clyde, NC, who was charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence order violation. He was held under no bond.

Gena Bunch Hutchinson, 58, of Connelly Springs, was charged with felony forgery of an instrument. Her bond was set at $500 secured.

Kimberly Denise Wellman, 45, of Connelly Springs, who was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Her bond was set at $1,000 secured.

David Clayton George, 32, of Hickory, who was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.

Robert Paul Hubbard, 57, of Morganton, who was charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,000 secured.

Jessica Danielle Vickers, 35, of Shelby, who was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served a criminal summons and released.

Daniel Allen Hoffman, 36, of Connelly Springs, who was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons and released.

Jessica Danielle Fox, 37, of Connelly Springs, who was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons and released.

Trey Alexander Ingram, 33, of Valdese, who was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons and released.

“It’s great to have a good partnership with other agencies to get this work done,” said Sheriff Banks Hinceman.