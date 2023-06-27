A man landed multiple drug charges after a chase Friday.

Joseph Paul Worth Mosteller, 40, of Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony speeding to elude arrest, along with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The charges came after deputies attempted to pull Mosteller's vehicle over around 10 a.m. Friday after they saw it leaving 1248 Drexel Road headed toward Interstate 40 westbound, the release said.

They identified Mosteller as the driver and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the car took off, the release said.

The chase reached unsafe speeds and ended up crashing into an embankment at US 70 West and Powerhouse Road, the release said. Mosteller tried to run, but he was apprehended shortly after getting out of the rear driver's side door.

Investigators searched the car and found about 109 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of fentanyl in a brown bag, the release said.

They also obtained a search warrant for the home on Drexel Road, where they seized more methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

Investigators found about 236 grams of methamphetamine and 20 grams of suspected fentanyl when they searched the house, the release said.

Mosteller was taken the hospital to be checked out after the crash. Once he was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Burke County Magistrate's Office where he was given no bond, the release said.

This isn't Mosteller's first run-in with the law.

His criminal record includes convictions for selling a schedule II controlled substance, second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, receiving or possessing a stolen firearm, larceny over $1,000 and attempted speeding to elude arrest, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

He also has pending charges in McDowell County for obtaining property by false pretenses, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to court records. In Burke County, he has pending charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, assault on a female and some traffic charges, court records showed.

He's due back in court July 17 on the new charges.