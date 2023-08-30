CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man on probation received two drug charges last week after a search of his home.

Danny Edward Yates, 23, of Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after narcotics investigators and probation and parole officers searched his home on Rhodhiss Road on Aug. 24, the press release said. Authorities had received multiple complaints from the public about his residence.

Investigators found 6 grams of suspected heroin while searching the home, the release said.

Yates was convicted of misdemeanor assault on a female and resisting an officer in 2020, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

His bond was set at $20,000, the release said. He’s due in court Sept. 15.