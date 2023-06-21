A Tuesday night traffic stop led to felony charges against a Morganton man.

David Nathaniel Ross, 35, of Morganton, was charged with level two trafficking of methamphetamine and level three trafficking of fentanyl, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after MDPS officers stopped a silver Honda around 9:30 p.m. because its registration was revoked, the release said.

Officers found Ross to be driving the car with a juvenile and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the release said.

A search of the car turned up more than 211 grams of methamphetamine and more than 28 grams of fentanyl, the release said. They also found more than $9,000 in cash.

Ross has previous felony convictions of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses, cheats or services, possessing stolen goods, attempted speeding to elude arrest, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle and forgery, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Ross was held under a $201,000 secured bond and was set to appear in court Wednesday. Additional charges are pending, the release said.