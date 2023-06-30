A couple is perplexed after shooters targeted their home Tuesday night, leaving their family shaken and home damaged from more than a dozen rounds hitting the home.

The woman who lives in the home said she, her boyfriend and their three kids were on their way back to their home on Peaceful Lane off N.C. 126 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night when her brother called to tell her what happened. She asked not to be identified.

She said detectives found more than 30 rounds of two different calibers outside their home. She said at least 18 shots ended up hitting the house.

Her brother had been sitting on the couch at the time of the shooting. One of the rounds went through the wall in the living room just a few feet above and to the left of where he was sitting.

“It’s very, very upsetting,” the woman said. “We have three children that are normally here. We’re normally here. We’re always at home. It’s a miracle that we wasn’t here at the time that it happened. It’s very unsettling.”

Had the family been home, the woman said her 8-year-old daughter might not have survived. One of the bullets came through the wall of the home and hit the bunkbed where she would’ve been sleeping.

“My daughter, the top bed is hers,” the woman said. “They (the detectives) said if we would’ve been home, then she probably would not have made it.”

Detectives still are scouring the area looking for witnesses to the crime or any surveillance video they may have captured a vehicle headed to the home. Sheriff Banks Hinceman said they’ve had reports of a small, gold sedan seen in the area before the shooting.

In the meantime, the family has been staying with a relative.

“They got the wrong house … they should probably do a little bit more homework before they go shooting up somebody’s house,” the woman said.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.