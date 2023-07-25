A Morganton man who worked for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in Morganton has been charged with two felony child sex offenses that allegedly happened in the 1990s.

Rodney Shawn Lane, 50, of Morganton, was charged Monday afternoon with two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child, according to a copy of a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse. The warrant was issued Monday.

The warrant alleges that on or about Jan. 1, 1999, Lane engaged in a sex offense with a child under the age of 13. Lane would’ve been about 25 at the time.

A first degree sex offense is a Class B1 felony in North Carolina. Lane would face at least 25 years in prison if convicted, according to North Carolina General Statute.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services lists Lane as a community accessibility specialist at the Morganton Regional Center for the division of services for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The News Herald filed a public information request Tuesday morning with NCDHHS for Lane's employment records.

Lane is due in court Thursday. He’s being held at the Burke County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.