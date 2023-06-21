A Morganton man who had outstanding warrants landed new drug charges after investigators searched his home last week.

Melvin Woodrow Wilson, 38, of Morganton, was charged June 14 with felony trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opioids, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II and Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson also was served with outstanding charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of probation violation and resisting a public officer, the release said.

The assault charge and resisting a public officer charge stemmed from a Sept. 20 incident where Wilson allegedly backed a car into a probation officer who was conducting a home visit, according to a copy of the warrant. When the probation officer ordered Wilson to get out of the vehicle, he drove away the warrant said.

BCSO deputies and North Carolina Department of Public Safety officers served that warrant on Wilson at a home on Crawley Dale Street on June 14, the release said.

When officers made entered the home, they saw drugs in plain view, the release said. Wilson was arrested and two others were detained for further investigation.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home. Investigators ended up seizing 46 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of fentanyl, a large but unspecified amount of cash, four sets of digital scales, 40 buprenorphine and naloxone strips, a semi-automatic pistol, two revolvers and an AR-15-style .22 caliber rifle, the release said.

Wilson already has previous convictions of attempted trafficking of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, attempted speeding to elude arrest, receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen goods, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In addition to his other charges, Wilson has another pending charge for an out-of-county probation violation.

Wilson was issued a $335,000 secured bond, the release said. He’s due back in court July 6, according to court records.