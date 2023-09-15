A former teacher and church youth director has been indicted on nearly 20 child sex charges.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on 14 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court documents filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Mirtsching originally was charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation in late August, according to previous News Herald articles.

Indictments allege Mirtsching took indecent liberties with two different children, both of whom would have been between 7 and 9 years old at the time. The indictments also allege Mirtsching duplicated videos and photos of male and female minors, all between the ages of 8 and 12 years old, engaged in sexually explicit activities.

Investigators initially charged Mirtsching with third-degree sexual exploitation, which is when someone is only in possession of material depicting children in sexually explicit positions. For a charge to qualify as second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, the suspect must have recorded, photographed, duplicated or distributed the material, according to North Carolina General Statutes.

Mirtsching previously worked for New Dimensions Charter School as a teacher, but left the school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He also was a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but church leadership relieved him of that position when they were informed of the charges against him, according to a previous News Herald story.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office first started investigating Mirtsching after receiving a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children in August, according to a previous release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mirtsching still is being held under a $200,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail.