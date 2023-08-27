A man made two court appearances in two days after new allegations of child sex crimes emerged Thursday.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, already was facing three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor when he was charged Thursday with 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records filed in Burke County.

The new charges all involve the same victim, who is said to be under the age of 16, court documents said.

Investigators had received a tip Tuesday from Internet Crimes Against Children before charging Mirtsching with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Once information on those charges was released, the sheriff’s office said it received an additional report involving Mirtsching that led to the charges issued against him Thursday.

Mirtsching previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at New Dimensions Charter School, according to a Facebook post from the school. He resigned from his position there at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to information from the school.

He also had worked as a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but a statement from the church said he was relieved of his duties as soon as church leadership was made aware of the initial charges against him.

Mirtsching made his first court appearance on the sexual exploitation charges Thursday morning, telling the judge then he intended to hire his own attorney.

The News Herald was the only news outlet present as Mirtsching, who had posted a $20,000 secured bond on those charges, appeared in court. He declined to comment on the charges.

Later that afternoon, Mirtsching was served with a warrant charging him with the 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to records from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He was held under a $50,000 secured bond for those charges.

Court documents do not say how Mirtsching may have known the victim listed in the new charges.

He made his first appearance on those charges Friday morning, again reiterating to District Court Judge Scott Conrad that he intended to hire his own attorney. Conrad advised him he could face a maximum possible sentence of 59 months, or just shy of five years, in prison per count of indecent liberties.

Mirtsching was in custody for that appearance, but a longtime friend of his family was in the courtroom to show support. He told reporters Mirtsching’s friends and family were shocked by the charges.

"It's a shock," the friend said. "Still in disbelief."

He said they're trying to support Mirtsching's family, and said he had trusted Mirtsching around his own children for years.

"It's not something that I can fully fathom him being, even being capable of," the friend said.

Paul Kidd, senior pastor at Thrive Church in Morganton, told reporters the church remained shocked by the charges.

“We are stunned, heartbroken, betrayed and took action to terminate him days ago when the first charges were filed,” Kidd said. “To date, the church or Senior Leadership Team has never had anyone report internally the first accusation or even an implied accusation of malfeasance concerning any behavior or issue from the former employee regarding any incident involving the church.”

He said their prayers remain with the victims in the case.

“Once again, we stand with the victims in this case and pray continuously for them,” Kidd said. “We are so thankful for law enforcement shining a light on evil and pray that justice is complete and strong.”

Mirtsching is set to appear in court again in September.