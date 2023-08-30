A former teacher and youth pastor received two more child sex charges Tuesday.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, was charged with two more counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

Mirtsching was charged last week with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, court records showed.

There are two different victims of the indecent liberties charges, according to court records. Investigators have not indicated how the victims knew Mirtsching. Both victims are younger than 16, court records showed.

Mirtsching previously worked for New Dimensions Charter School as a kindergarten teacher, according to a Facebook post from the school. He resigned at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to information from the school.

He also was a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but he was relieved from that position when church leadership was made aware of the first charges against him.

Mirtsching is due to appear in court today on the new charges, court records indicated. His bond was set at $150,000 secured for the new charges, bringing his total bond up to $200,000 secured. He is being held at the Burke County Jail.