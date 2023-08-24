Troopers have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 early Thursday.

Lougenia Hollifield, 42, of Morganton, was killed on I-40 eastbound near Mile Marker 101 when she walked out in front of an eastbound tractor trailer around 6:45 a.m., said 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Hollifield was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The truck driver did not have time to slow down, Stell said, but he already was going well under the posted speed limit.

No charges will be issued in connection with the crash.