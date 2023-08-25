A man who police believe was attempting to flee arrest was critically injured after authorities said he ran a red light and was hit by a box truck early Monday morning.

An officer with the Morganton Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over a blue Mazda SUV for an equipment violation around 1:30 a.m. Monday near South Sterling Street and Grace Hospital Parkway, according to a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

When the officer activated his emergency equipment on his vehicle, the driver of the SUV started to drive away and attempted to run a red light at the South Sterling Street and Grace Hospital Parkway intersection, the release said.

A box truck on South Sterling Street had a green light as it was headed through that intersection and hit the SUV, causing it to roll over to the other side of the road, where it came to a stop, the release said.

The officer called for EMS and checked on the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 43-year-old Joshua Allen Abee, of Morganton, and a passenger in the vehicle, the release said.

Abee was airlifted from the scene and was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to the news release. The passenger in the SUV had minor injuries and was released from the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured, the release said.

Charges have been issued against Abee for driving while impaired, trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling/place for controlled substances, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and failure to stop at a steady red light, the release said. Those charges will be served once he is medically cleared, the release said.

Abee has previous convictions of selling a schedule VI controlled substance, receiving stolen goods, driving while impaired and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to records from the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.