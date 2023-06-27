A man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon west of Morganton.

Deputies were called to a home on McDowell Church Road, off Morningstar Church Road, around 6:26 p.m. after a disturbance where shots were fired, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Keith Edward May, 39, of the home, had been shot, the Sheriff’s Office said. May was pronounced dead at the scene by Burke County EMS.

The shooting remains under investigation by BCSO’s criminal investigations division, but the suspected shooter is cooperating with the investigation, said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

The investigation is pending review from the District Attorney’s office.