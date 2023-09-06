A man is in custody after an hours-long manhunt in Morganton late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was wanted for a felonious assault in Madison County that happened Tuesday afternoon, authorities told The News Herald late Tuesday night.

Mars Hill authorities said a man was wanted after assaulting a person and stealing their vehicle — a Jeep Wrangler covered in U.S. Mail stickers and signage.

Officers in McDowell County spotted the vehicle late Tuesday and a chase ensued until stop sticks were deployed on Interstate 40 eastbound near Exit 103, said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

The vehicle exited the interstate there and went onto Williams Road, which is right off the I-40 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 103. The vehicle pursuit came to an end on Williams Road and the man ran into the woods, Hinceman said.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the wooded lot, which is between the end of Williams Road and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, Hinceman said.

It was around 5 a.m. that a trooper spotted the man looking into cars at JIRDC, and the man was carrying something in his hand, Hinceman said.

He took off from that trooper, and another trooper saw him crossing the interstate toward Government Drive.

Authorities engaged with the man in a field near the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, getting the man to put the gun down and taking him into custody, Hinceman said.

The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is being led by the US Postal Inspection Service. The News Herald has been in contact with a spokesperson for the Service and more information will be published as soon as it becomes available.