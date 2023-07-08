A man was hurt after three people broke into his home early Saturday morning.

Three people wearing masks and armed with at least two guns broke into a home on Tate Street near Alexander Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Tim Corriveau with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The assailants demanded money from the residents and pistol-whipped a man who lived in the home before tying up all of the occupants – including two children, Corriveau said.

The children also were put in a closet while the assailants searched the home before leaving, he said.

The man who was pistol-whipped was treated at the scene, Corriveau said.

MDPS officers put out a reverse 911 in the area of the incident, advising residents to be on the lookout for three armed subjects, according to information in the Smart911 app used by Burke County Emergency Services.

Officers canvassed the area in search of the suspects, but they were not located immediately after the crime. No photos of the suspects were available at the time of publication.

Corriveau said investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The break-in remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1211 and ask for Detective Dellinger.

More information will be published as it becomes available.