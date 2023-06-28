A man wound up in handcuffs after police say he led them on a wild ride through Burke and Catawba counties in a Honda Odyssey minivan Wednesday afternoon.

Nohsher Chiah, 38, had an outstanding indictment for possession of a firearm by felon from Burke County when deputies in Catawba County attempted to stop him driving a Honda Odyssey on N.C. 16 North at Compass Street around 4:36 p.m., said Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Turk said Chiah took off from that stop and led them on a chase that ended up on Interstate 40 westbound, headed toward Burke County.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff's Office were called around 5:41 p.m. to assist with the chase near Exit 119 westbound, BCSO officials told The News Herald.

The chase continued on, eventually jumping off the Interstate, making its way through some of Burke County's back roads and ending on Byrd Road near Williams Place where the minivan came to a stop in the road, the sheriff's office said.

Chiah surrendered peacefully from there, the sheriff's office said. The chase reached speeds in excess of 105 mph, deputies said.

Sitting handcuffed in the back of a patrol vehicle, Chiah told The News Herald he didn't believe officers actually had a warrant for his arrest, so he took off.

"I asked them to show it (the warrant) to me, they said I would find out when I got to Burke County, so I came to Burke County," Chiah said.

When asked why he didn't want to stay with the deputies and wait on them to serve the warrant, he said it would "take like 10 years."

"I don't know why they couldn't just show it to me," Chiah said. "If I've got a warrant, show me my warrant. They can print out a ticket but they can't print a warrant."

He said was just released from probation. Records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections show he was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Catawba County in 2019, and convicted in 2021 in Henderson County of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Chiah was charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear after an incident in March 2018 in Fletcher, NC, where his wife was shot, according to a 2018 story from BlueRidgeNow.

"I just got off probation and they just hit me with this indictment or firearm by a felon," Chiah said. "I don't know what that's for. It sounds like BS to me."

Chiah's bond was set at $20,000 secured, according to records from the Burke County Jail.