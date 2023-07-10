A man with a history of driving while impaired was charged again Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Morganton.

Stephen Mickeal Miller, 51, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, according to a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Miller was arrested a few hours after officers received a call for a hit-and-run crash on West Fleming Drive near South College Street, the release said.

The victim said an early 2000s blue Dodge Dakota hit his car, then hit it another two times trying to get around it and leave the scene, the release said. The suspect’s vehicle was reported to have a camper shell over the bed, and the victim provided officers with a partial license plate.

About three hours later, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle matching that description parked near the gas pumps at the Bypass Package on East Fleming Drive, the release said.

Officers found matching damage on the vehicle and the vehicle’s license plate matched the partial license plate the victim provided, the release said.

This isn’t Miller’s first DWI charge.

North Carolina court records showed Miller has been convicted of driving while impaired at least five times in the last 25 years.

Miller first was convicted of driving while impaired in 1998 in Caldwell County, court records showed.

In 2003, Miller was charged with two counts of driving while impaired for offenses that happened within a week of each other. The first offense that year happened in Wilkes County, and he was convicted of it in 2004, court records showed. The second offense was in Catawba County, and he was convicted of it in 2005.

Thirteen years later in 2016, Miller was charged with driving while impaired in Burke County. He was convicted on that count in 2017.

In 2020, Miller was charged again in Caldwell County for driving while impaired. He was convicted of that charge in 2021, according to court records.

Through all of those charges, court records indicate Miller has only been sentenced to probation. He also has a conviction of breaking and entering and larceny from the late 1980s, court records showed.

He was issued a $1,000 secured bond for the new charges and held at the Burke County Jail, according to the press release from MDPS. His first court appearance is set for Aug. 11.