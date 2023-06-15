ICARD – Authorities said a man who had seven outstanding warrants led them on a chase around Burke County on Friday.

Charles David Gilmore Jr., 33, of Morganton, received new charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen goods, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a gun on educational property, damage to personal property, speeding and driving while license revoked, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started after BCSO narcotics investigators recognized Gilmore in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Miller Bridge Road in Icard. Investigators knew Gilmore had multiple outstanding warrants from Iredell, Alexander and Catawba counties, including five felonies, the release said.

They saw Gilmore and a woman get into a blue Volkswagen before pulling out onto Old NC 10 toward East Burke Middle School, the release said.

Investigators attempted to stop the vehicle just before the rear entrance of the school, but Gilmore took off, the release said.

While he was on school property, investigators said they saw Gilmore throw a gun, later identified as a stolen Smith and Wesson 9 mm, of the driver’s side vehicle of the car before running the vehicle through the front gate of the school and turning onto Miller Bridge Road, the release said.

Scanner traffic indicated the chase took off down Miller Bridge Road where investigators said one of the occupants threw $7,500 in cash out of the car, onto NC 18 South, then back onto Interstate 40 eastbound from Morganton. The chase came to an end when Gilmore wrecked down an embankment on Icard Grove Avenue in Morganton, the release said.

Gilmore was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries before he was taken to the magistrate’s office, where his bond was set at $453,001 secured, the release said.

He has previous convictions of common law robbery, malicious conduct by a prisoner, possession of a firearm by a felon and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Court records indicate Gilmore has other pending charges of:

Alexander County: felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Iredell: felony probation violation, felony possession of a firearm by a felon; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Catawba: felony habitual felon; felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises

Gilmore is due back in Burke County District Court on his newest charges July 3.