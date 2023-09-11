A man was charged after police say they found him driving a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Jay Dee Cooke III, 45, of Marion, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony extortion and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies took a report Thursday of a vehicle stolen from Antioch Road in Morganton, the release said.

Within an hour of speaking to the reporting party, investigators found the vehicle travelling on US 70 in Hildebran and initiated a traffic stop, the release said.

Cooke was taken into custody, and the vehicle was processed and returned to its owner, the release said.

He has previous convictions of intimidating witnesses, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Cooke was held under a $21,000 secured bond and was due to appear in court Monday.