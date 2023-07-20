A public safety officer and another person were hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Morganton.

A burgundy SUV was turning out of the Quality Plus parking lot and onto Carbon City Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when it pulled out in front of a Morganton Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle, said Trooper K.B. Robinson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Both the patrol car and the burgundy SUV ended up hitting a Toyota 4Runner that was in the center turn lane waiting to turn into the gas station, Robinson said.

The driver of the burgundy SUV, 79-year-old Bruce Sisk, and the driver of the patrol car, MDPS Officer Gragg, both were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The Highway Patrol investigated the collision at MDPS’ request, Robinson said.

He said Sisk would be cited for a yield violation.

MDPS, the Highway Patrol and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene.